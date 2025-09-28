NANOBOTS IN US
Ribbons and Filaments in Blood: What's with the Mysterious Folds and Twists?
Photo #1 - Blood Sample (Darkfield) - I call this one: “Not holiday wrap”
Sep 28
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
61
23
Pyramids, EMF and Nanotechnology
If you're thinking of getting a pyramid for health reasons, you might want to read this first.
Sep 22
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
13
NEW INFORMATION RE: MAC Addresses in the Shots - Update: Video taken down, Patents still there. I'm leaving this up for now.
I KNOW this is a thing. Just wondering what you guys think about some new info. I came across yesterday. Do you think it's legit.?
Sep 11
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
33
14
Parasites and Worms: Synthetic, Biological or Both?
Suspicious Material Nearby Some Hints At Self-Assembly
Sep 9
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
19
8
What Whale Sounds Did to My Blood - Part 2
More differences Between Control and Sound-Exposed Samples
Sep 5
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
5
What Whale Sounds Did to My Blood - Part 1
Exploring the Change-Making Potential of High Pressure, Low Frequency Sound
Sep 5
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
10
August 2025
Kidnapping in Progress: Red Blood Cells in Capillary Blood
Fun (or Frightening) Blood Phenomena to Ponder
Aug 25
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
13
Preliminary Sound Experiments - Part 1 (Extra Findings)
More curious differences in sound-exposed vs. sound-deprived blood samples.
Aug 20
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
10
2
Particles Moving Differently in Blood. Were Some Created by People?
Lazy Followers in Brownian Motion, and Stealth Spies (with update)
Aug 17
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
14
9
What Are The Creatures Seen in Blood and Other Nano-Affected Fluids?
An Appraisal of Pragmatic and Whimsical Possibilities
Aug 12
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
9
Preliminary Sound Experiments - Part 1
Interesting results, but no magic bullet - yet!
Aug 10
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
15
30
July 2025
Recent evidence shows urine therapy helps the body fight nanotech.
Can our urine bring us back to ourselves?
Jul 27
•
Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
14
16
