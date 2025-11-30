Picture #1 - Rainwater. (This isn’t 3i/Atlas; but it might as well be. The pictures of 3i/Atlas can look like almost anything.)

I’ve been following the 3i/Atlas saga for months now. For anyone unfamiliar with the subject, 3i/Atlas is a mysterious object that’s been moving through space, (close enough to observe), since July 2025. It should be a comet, but it isn’t behaving like one. If a reasonable portion of what’s been posted about it online is correct, it changes color and shape frequently; exceeds ordinary comet speeds; takes unexpected trajectories and emits, (or fails to emit), a proper comet-like tail, without explanation. (We should all have a word with it’s parents. They clearly know nothing about raising respectable, law-abiding comets.)

Recall the vast sightings of plasma balls, unexplained drones, and other objects above the State of New Jersey in the U.S., and elsewhere, in 2024? I saw what looked like a ball of plasma, myself, hovering in the sky above Buenas Aires, Argentina in November of that year. The next day, a friend called to say there were orbs flying in the sky above our small town in Ecuador. Something’s going on for sure!

What strikes me as funny, and/or intriguing, is how similar online images of 3i/Atlas are to things I’ve seen at home under a microscope. Is the universe/multiverse limited to certain shapes and shape combinations that naturally appear, in one form or another, everywhere? Or, or does the rabbit hole go deeper? Which way does the rabbit hole go? And, how do I get there? Hey, maybe you can help!

It looks like some of the thumbnails used for YouTube videos on 3i/Atlas are AI generated. Others resemble images used for children’s cartoons. What’s going on then? Is the Internet being flooded with images of objects that look partly natural, and partly technological, on purpose? Are they trying to normalize some of these objects, so we won’t be surprised when we see them in other things? Was alien technology employed in the development of some types of nano and microtechnology? Are some of the objects we see under a microscope, miniturized versions of machines, many times larger? Is this the right rabbit hole, or should I veer to the left?

Could it be that space is filled with objects that look biological because, in a sense, they ARE? Others have suggested this notion. Regardless of how you approach it, the subject of what 3i/Atlas is is a fascinating one. I hope you enjoy pondering the images below as much as I do. As always, I’d love to hear your thoughts.

P.S. - I chose most of the videos below, solely for their thumbnail images. I can’t vouch for the quality or veracity of the video content. (You can easily get the gist of this article without watching any of them).

YouTube, StarTalk. Posted: Aug. 28, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsyzVoIuUGU&t=11s

I’ve been seeing strings of colored dots, like those above, in blood and other fluids since January, 2025. Are the lined-up dots a sign of a failing camera? Maybe. But, there are a slew of similar images being used in conjunction with information on 3i/Atlas online.

Picture #1: Aged Live Blood Sample - Line of Colored Particles.

The image shown below is so similar to a self-assembly process seen under a microscope, it’s laughable. I’m sure many of you, who follow substacks like mine, have seen a number of images like the one below.

It doesn’t look like a space object to me. It looks like a ribbon under construction. (Fair warning: The video below has some foul language in it, so you may not want to watch it around kids.)

YouTube, Steven Be Gaming. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OrryZP1VsYw

Compare the image above to the video I took of a sugary soda under a microscope down below. I bought the soda at a shop here in Ecuador. The dotted ribbons took 15-20 minutes to assemble. The above image can’t be 3i/Atlas, unless… there are several miniturized versions of 3i/Atlas in my soda! (If there are, mum’s the word! I don’t want to know!)

Video #1 - Sample of a Soda Produced in Ecuador, Aged 15-20 Minutes

To the company’s credit, the label on the can indicates that less than 50% of the contents are natural. (I buy this stuff when I want to show someone what self-assembly looks like live.) I can’t prove this is evidence of technology, but that’s sure what it looks like to me.

YouTube, The Angry Astronaut, Posted: Nov. 16, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfIg_3283pc

Now, where have I seen lighted spheres like that? That’s right… in Blood, Colloidal gold, MasterPeace, and many other places. In my opinion, the images above and below look like coagulations of particles that may not represent anything technological.

Picture #2 - Aged Live Blood Sample

The following image has made an appearance in a number of online posts.

YouTube, Cosmos Atlas. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ij90vXYgYEw

When I first saw the thumbnail used for the video above, it reminded me of something I frequently see in blood (see below).

Picture #3 - Live Blood Sample with a Transluscent, Spotted Object. The object is probably a protoplast, (an object commonly seen in unhealthy blood), but it could be something else.

Later, I found a video comparing the thumbnail image (above) to something different seen under a microscope. (See the following short video dubbed in English.)

YouTube, Biologia desde cero, Posted: Oct. 29, 2025. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GO2I9wjgp24

Speaking of papaya, this next thumbnail shares characteristics with something I found in Papaya, myself.

“3I/Atlas: A $3000 Camera Just Embarrassed NASA’s Billion-Dollar Telescope.” YouTube, Celestial Enigma. Posted: Nov. 27, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvI98XQI7g0&t=231s

The image on the right (above) depicts an oval-shaped object with a long root-like structure on one end, and a similar, shorter one on the other. It almost looks like a sprouting seed.

Picture #4 - Fresh Papaya Juice Sample - The shape combination seen here resembles those in the thumbnail above in some ways.

Is the root-like projection, on both ends, part of a natural growth process? Or, could it be evidence of a kind of technology. Nanotechnology IS commonly used in commercial papaya production, and there were suspicious objects in the Papaya I looked at. But, I’m no botanist. It could be natural. But, if that’s the case, what’s with the image used in thumbnail above? Was it chosen purely for artistic appeal? Or, does the resemblence point to something, as yet undiscovered, about our Universe?

YouTube, Comet Atlas. Posted: Nov. 27, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0-LHx156NY

Here’s something similar to the object seen in the lower righthand corner of the previous image.

Picture #5 - Aged Blood With Multi-Colored, Ringed Objects.

Sometimes objects, like the pinkish/purple spheres with the yellow borders seen above, change when the microscope’s focus knobs are adjusted. This sometimes reveals spheres that are less layered and less colorful.

It’s hard for me not to giggle when looking at this next image.

“James Webb Telescope Final Footage of 3I/ATLAS Triggered Emergency Meetings” YouTube, Beyond The Stars. Posted: Nov. 27, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enuBbYyNsrU&t=132s

Check out the image from the blood sample (below), and let me know what you think.

Picture #6 - Live Blood Sample with an Unknown Object, Probably Biological

The next thumbnail looks like a lot of things I’ve seen under a microscope.

This next photo isn’t the closest match, but it still brings on a chuckle.

Picture #7 - Aged Blood Sample - Probably a self-assembled ribbon or filament.

For those of you, who haven’t seen my last post, I put paid subscriptions on pause till January 15, or a bit later, due to microscope repair problems and a few other issues. I’ve been making lots of progress though. Thanks to everyone who sent prayers and positive thoughts!

Thanks for reading.

Daisy