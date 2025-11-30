NANOBOTS IN US

NANOBOTS IN US

CoS
9hEdited

I have also been noticing the similarities, more so the energy orbs and the active flashing type nano particles seen under darkfield, which appear to be more than coincidental.

I also flipped the notion and entertained the idea myself of the possibility that particles from the orbs were injected into people in an effort to 'convert' humans, or utilize that tech within people. These orbs seem to come in all sizes appear quite 'fluid', split at random and have been seen many time floating around in homes semi transparent and quite small.

Will Smith
12h

As someone who has been in an ontological crisis for twenty years, but who has been getting extricated this year with a new way of looking at the world, I can make a small attempt to contribute to your thoughts.

Instead of ONLY thinking about resonance, I think of an attribute of matter I call correspondence, which essentially means "There is a quality of entanglement which happens between two objects of similar shape within any particular field or substrate." So the ones who have self-assembling bots of a certain population density in the blood may experience some kind of activation of these structures by a similarly shaped structure, even though it's out in space. This idea came from working with spheres in my Russian clairvoyance classes, so maybe here in the West it's regarded as non-sense.

Another data point for these thoughts is that the Curie point of Nickel is 354 C, while Gadolinium, which is now in many people's bodies since it is used for MRIs, is only 18 C. This is disturbing to me only because of imputed predictive programming from zombie movies, so this idea could also come from eating anchovy-pineapple pizza, not sure 😀.

Anyway, I'm tracking your ideas and appreciate them despite my low mental velocity.

