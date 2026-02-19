I’ve moved to Egypt, at least for now. Among other reasons for this move, was a desire to see if some of the ancient structures here, constructed thousands of years of ago, would spark any changes in blood. I’ll be working on that soon.

Today is the first full day of Ramadan, when devout Muslims don’t eat or drink between dawn and dusk. In some parts of the world, this means open cafes and restaurants are few and far between during those hours. I thought I’d stay home and do some experiments here with my new microscope - an Omax Darkfield and Phase Contrast Microscope. At some point, I’ll be travelling back to Ecuador to get my other microscope, but for now, I’m faced with something of a learning curve when it comes to snapping clear pictures and utilizing new camera functions. My apologies, in advance, for any picture quality problems seen below.

Alternate Nostril Breathing Experiment

I took a sample of my blood this morning and snapped a few quick pictures. After that, I spent 15 minutes doing alternate nostril breathing to see if the process would produce any changes in my blood.

I sat on the floor in my livingroom; placed the index finger of my left hand against my right nostril to block the flow of air, and breathed in through my left nostril. With that breath still in my lungs, I switched sides. Next, I placed my right index finger against my left nostril. I exhaled through my right nostril, and then took in another breath in through the same nostril. Then, I switched sides before exhaling. I repeated this process for 15 minutes. Apparently, it’s safer to limit alternate nostril breathing to 5 or 10 minutes, as doing it longer - particularly if the breath is held for periods of time - can faciliate Kundalini Awakening. While this might sound like a great thing to some people, the reported mental and physical side effects sound awful to me. (As usual, doing your own research on this topic, and paying attention to your body and how you feel is probably the best way to proceed.)

If you want to try this, just remember to breathe out and then in again with the same nostril and switch sides, before releasing the air you took in. That’s how I do it. The more common way to do alternate nostril breathing involves using only one hand. This video provides great instuctions on that method: ¨How to do Alternate Nostril Breathing for Brain, Heart & Lung Health.¨ YouTube Criticalbench Posted: June 21, 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqsxNMoLYKY Accessed: February 19, 2025.

After completing the breathing exercise, I took another sample of my blood and took more pictures. There were some interesting differences between the two samples.

Photo #1: A Sample of My Blood Before Doing Alternate Nostril Breathing

Photo #2: A Sample of My Blood Taken About 15 Minutes Later After Doing Alternate Nostril Breathing

The background and lens used above make the blood in Picture #2 appear a bit lighter, but it’s clear that the red blood cells above are less clumped than those in Picture #1.

I wanted to see what differences, if any, might occur in the two blood samples over time so I waited two hours. I analyzed the first sample first for about 15 minutes. This allowed the second sample to reach the same approximate age as the first before I looked at it.

Large areas of the first sample had already dried after 2 hours, but there was an area where the red blood cells had separated well and appeared to be relatively alive. Here is that picture:

Picture #3 - Sample of My Blood Taken Prior to Doing Alternate Nostril Breathing (Aged 2 Hours)

Picture #4 - Sample of My Blood Taken After Alternate Nostril Breating (Aged 2 Hours)

The second sample was still moving relatively fast, as compared to the first. There also appeared to have been less severe red blood cell destruction.

As imbalanced blood ages, red blood cells often develop spikes on them. These are known as Poikilocytes. After that, it´s common to see a lot more destruction.

Here’s a picture of an area of the second sample with numerous Poikilocytes visible.

Picture #5 - Sample of My Blood Taken After Doing Alternate Nostril Breathing (Aged 2 Hours) The blood cells with bumps around the perimeter are Poikilocytes.

In the same amount of time, the red blood cells in some areas of the first sample had undergone significantly more destruction.

Picture #6 - Blood Sample #1 Taken Before Doing Alternate Nostril Breathing.

The mishapen cells visible above represent a more advanced stage of destruction. Many more of them are mishapen and no longer round.

To summarize:

The red blood cells in the post alternate nostril breathing sample were better separated, initially, than the cells were in the first sample. This difference corrected to some extent over time.

After two hours, the blood cells in the post-breathing exercise sample were moving more, and at greater speed, than the cells in the first sample.

The level of destruction visible in the first blood sample was more advanced than in the second sample after a two-hour period.

A larger amount of the first sample had dried in the intervening two-hour period.

When I started the experiment, I was hoping to find out whether alternate nostril breathing would affect the visible level of nano/microtech in my blood. There was a problem though. I didn’t find any evidence of tech. Hum… I wonder why. I assure you it isn’t my diet. Maybe it has to do with where I’m living.

This is the view from my porch.

If you saw my earlier article, entitled: Pyramids, EMF and Nanotechnology, and are feeling a bit confused, ME TOO!

Maybe the cardboard pyramid I had been expirimenting with wasn’t up to snuff. Maybe the physicists, whose work I cited, were wrong. It feels okay in here right now, but a visit to the Great Pyramid last weekend wasn’t great. It wasn’t as bad as I remember it being, but it didn’t feel great. (With all of the background EMF around these days, I may not be as sensitive as I once was.) Then again, maybe the improvement in my blood has nothing to do with Pyramids. Your guess is as good as mine right now. I’m curious, and I’m in the right place to find out more, so we’ll see how it goes.

In the meantime, it looks like Alternate Nostril Breathing, (for short periods of time), is likely to have some positive health effects.

Daisy

P.S. - For anyone who’s wondering, the cost of living is super low here.