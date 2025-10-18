Picture #1 - Antibiotic Eye Drops Aged 3+ Hours (Darkfield) - Alien Visitor in a Bottle of Eye Drops

Imagine coming all the way to Earth, only to find yourself trapped in a bottle of eyedrops. That’s what the ‘blob’ / ‘figure,’ sitting atop the main structure, (slightly to the left of center), reminds me of - a confused traveler surveying the scene.

I’m almost done with Gold, Silver and Health, Part 2. I’ve already got some microscopy images to go with the facts. (Now, I want to see what happens if I add colloidal gold and silver to blood samples.)

In the meantime, I thought I’d post some beautiful crystalline forms I found in antibiotic eye drops. The medication contained Dexamethasone (a corticosteroid), and Tobramycin (an antibiotic). Both drugs are used in conjunction with nanostructures in some formulations. This doesn’t always apply to their use in eyedrops.

I’ve tried just about everything to find out what the images represent, and whether nanotechnology could have been involved. After running down many blind alleys, I’ve accepted my fate as a failure in that mission, and decided to put the images out for your viewing pleasure, and comments. Are these just chemical crystals? Is there a wee bit of nanotechnology in the mix? Some of it does look suspicious.

Many of the shapes you’ll see remind me of tools and/or tiny machine parts. There’s a strong temptation to think of this as evidence of human manipulation of some kind. On the other hand, they could be nothing more than crystals produced while drying. Any Chemistry buffs out there?

If you know what they are, or how they were formed, please let us know. (Free subscribers can comment on any of my free articles.)

A bacterium known as: Streptoalloteichus tenebrarius, which can sometimes be found in soil, is used to make Tobramycin. I often see plant-like structures in medicines made from natural substances. Some crystal formations look like plants under a microscope too. After the eyedrop sample had aged about 40 minutes, this appeared:

Picture #3 - Antibiotic Eye Drops Aged 40 Minutes (Darkfield) - Title: Fern on Ice

Picture #3 - Antibiotic Eyedrops Aged 3+ Hours (Darkfield) - Empty Spaceship

The sad little guy in Picture #1 will be happy to know we found his spaceship. (Just kidding of course.)

Picture #4 - Antibiotic Eye Drops Aged 3+ Hours (Darkfield) - Neon Machine Tools

I have no words…. Wait… Is that a paint roller frame in the lower righthand corner?

The crazy, artistic genius continues below.