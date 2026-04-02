By now, many of us have seen articles on the use of nanotechnology in dental anesthetics. According to an article by Dr. James Hanna posted on Complete Smiles, Bella Vista website, nanotechnology applications, currently being used in dental anesthetics, include: ¨… drug delivery systems….¨ and ¨nanoneedles.¨ (Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthesia: Overview Complete Smiles at: https://completesmilesbv.com.au/nanotechnology-in-dental-anesthesia-overview/ See Complete Reference Below.)

Dr. Hanna suggests that the use of nanorobots in dental anesthetics is likely to become a reality in the future, but is still is the study phase. Similar statements have been reiterated by nanotechnology researchers for years. Meanwhile, independent microscopy researchers have been finding structures in dental anesthetics that could constitute evidence to the contrary.

Is the public being told the whole story, or are major pieces of information being kept from us? It’s hard to say for sure. But, I’ve found a few odd things in dental anesthetics, myself, over the past few years that I haven’t, personally, seen anywhere else. I thought I’d add my findings to the mix to see others think. Please let me know if you’ve seen similar images elsewhere, or have any idea as to what the objects shown below might be.

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I included the following images worm-like structures in some of my earlier articles, but I think it’s worth showing them again here, in the context of dental anesthetics, to stimulate discussion.

It would be odd if these structures were purely biological in nature and made their way into the anesthetics from outside, but that’s always a possibility. What I suspect, however, is that one or more of them could represent hybrid technology: biological creatures paired with technology. Bio/nano hybrids are frequently discussed in mainstream nanotechnology literature.

Worm-like Structures

A few years ago, I worked with a dentist to look at special anesthetics he had obtained, which he believed were nanotech free. We worked in a room he’d created in a lower floor of his clinic, which was equipped with some kind of filtration, or other system, to remove contaminants from the air. He brought two anesthetics and I brought the microscope.

This developed in one of the anesthetics on a slide with a coverslip on it after about 36 hours. The anesthetic initially looked clean, but this formed later:

Picture #1 - Worm-like structure that formed within 36 hours (Brightfield)

The dentist wouldn’t give me the name of the anesthetic after we completed the test, much to my annoyance.

The image above may depict an aggregate of some chemical, rather than a biological or hybrid creature, but its appearance in this form struck me as odd. It could be a hydrogel strand but, in my experience, those look a bit different.

Picture #2 - Lidocaine Dental Anesthetic (Brightfield)

This object is unlike any other oblong shape I’ve seen. There are two areas on the upper leftside of the structure that seem particularly unusual: the lower area with the, spotted, bulbous shape, and the darker ovular one toward the top. The left end is very oddly-shaped and almost looks like a smiley face a kid would draw. It looks decidedly different than any parasites, or strands I’m aware of. Please comment if you know what it is.

Picture #3 - Dental Anesthetic Made in Germany (Darkfield) - Aged 1 month

These oblong shapes, could represent accumulations of chemicals that developed after the anesthetic dried. Whatever they are, they weren’t there when I initially looked at the sample.

Video #1 - Lidocaine (Brightfield)

I’m frustrated with myself for not keeping better notes on what I found above. I’m not 100% sure the sample had a coverslip on it, or how long it might have been sitting on the slide. (In other words, we could be looking at something that landed on the slide well after the sample was added). Nevertheless, I’m concerned about the presence of the square shape near the center of the oblong object with a round, light-colored object inside it. Squares with circles inside them seen in medical substances, via microscopy, can signal the presence of Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs): a type of nanotechnology used for drug delivery. My question is: what’s it doing inside the oblong shape? Could the oblong shape be a hybrid of some sort?

Here’s another example of a squarish shape with a bright circle inside it in a dental anesthetic:

Picture #4 - Septanest Dental Anesthetic - Aged two weeks.

Mechanical Microstructures?

The footage below shows objects in anesthetics fairly close to liquid/air interfaces. We, of course, be looking at matter entirely unrelated to nanotechnology. But, then again, maybe not. Let me know what you think about the footage below.

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Picture #5 - Lidocaine Sample (Brightfield) - What exactly is this supposed to be?

Video #2 - Dental Anesthetic Produced in Germany (Brightfield)

It’s possible that the object on the righthand side is being pulled along by the moving liquid anesthetic. What I wonder is whether it could, somehow, be directing the movement, rather than simply riding the current.

The next oject looks even more odd.

Video #3 - Lidocaine Dental Anesthetic

Is that a wire on the object’s right, and a coil on its left? Is it moving with purpose?

Let me know what you think.

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On a personal note: I want to apologize for the length of time between my last post and this one. I’ve been in Egypt during the recent war in the Middle East and have been distracted by outside events. Life in Egypt has been fairly normal, but repeated strikes on nuclear facilities in the region led to increased anxiety on my part, and made concentrating on other things difficult.

I’ll be flying out of the country tomorrow, so I can view events from a more comfortable distance for awhile. I expect to resume my normal microscopy activities, and activate my paid subscriber section, shortly.

Thanks for your patience.

Daisy

Reference:

Hanna, Dr. James. ¨Nanotechnology in Dental Anesthetics: Overview.¨ Subheading: ¨Uses of Nanotechnology in Dental Practice¨ Complete Smiles, Bella Vista, Copyright 2025. https://completesmilesbv.com.au/nanotechnology-in-dental-anesthesia-overview/