NANOBOTS IN US

NANOBOTS IN US

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Lighted's avatar
Lighted
Apr 3

Dental anaesthetics right back to the 1990’s have been looked at by various microscopists all around the world - mostly under dark field which shows far more ‘activity’ than BF. So far not ONE has been found to be ‘clean’. They all have activity that does not behave like a true crystallisation process and the newer ones the last few years are even more worrying.

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Marie's avatar
Marie
Apr 2

Have these creatures been around before dentistry came into existence? Have they preexisted the electron microscope or any other detection? Has anyone else investigated this before? Curious.

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9 replies by Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley and others
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