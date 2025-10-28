Nanoparticles of gold and silver are used in biosensing, genetic engineering, micro and nano robots, and can be controlled remotely from outside sources using electric and magnetic fields.

Bottles of colloidal gold and silver are found on supplement store shelves around the world. They’re used by health conscious people, who want to avoid modern antibiotics and other medicines. But, what are they, really?

Picture #1: Live Blood Sample with Colloidal Gold Added (Darkfield) - This is an example of agreggation. (To be discussed below.)

Colloidal gold for oral consumptio is composed of nanoparticles 1-1000 nanometers in size, suspended in a liquid (usually water). (The term nano is generally reserved for particles between 1-100 nanometers in size, but is sometimes used to describe larger particles.)

If you’ve taken colloidal gold and/or silver, don’t panic. Nano just means small. Not all colloidal products contain engineered nanoparticles. And, if they are ‘engineered,’ it may just mean the nanoparticles were designed to be a certain size and/or or shape, or remain dispersed in a fluid, instead of aggregating.

Both metals have significant health benefits, as well as downsides. Nanogold improves mental functioning, and silver nanoparticles kill drug resistant bacteria. If you have these problems, or others these products can help with, and haven’t found anything else that works, you may want to use them. But there’s a lot you should probably know before choosing a given product.

I’ve looked at colloidal gold and silver under a microscope. After seeing the results, and doing some research, I have quite a lot to say. But, here’s my dominant takeaway. There’s something missing from the labels of colloidal gold and silver products, that should probably be on them: “Be careful: This stuff is very complicated.”

The topic of gold, silver and health is more complex than I could have imagined, so breaking things down is essential. This article will focus on colloidal gold, and Part 3 will explore the pros and cons of colloidal silver. I’ll produce more parts on this topic in the future, (intermittently), if there’s sufficient reader interest.

If you’re already taking colloidal gold, and/or silver, it may, or may not, be comforting to know that nanoparticles of these metals are already in a variety of things we’re exposed to on a daily basis. In fact, they’d be hard to avoid if you tried. Gold and silver nanoparticles are used in agricultural products, food packaging, medicines, cosmetics, consumer electronics, textiles and paints, and are used for water purification. Because of its antimicrobial effects, silver is used in bedding, household cleaners, medical equipment, shoes and stuffed toys. Gold is added to cosmetics for it’s anti-inflammatory effects, used in paint for color, and included in consumer electronics because of it’s conductivity and ability to resist corrosion.

Once in our bodies, nanogold and silver can bind with natural and/or synthetic materials already present, and assist in the building of other, potentially more nefarious, structures. That’s a big problem - one that would prevent me from using colloidal gold and silver on the scale I once did. At the same time, mainstream medicines aren’t immune to toxicity; healthcare costs are rising and; it’s possible to make colloidal products at home if you know what you’re doing.