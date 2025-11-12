I didn’t get many likes on my last Colloidal Gold article, so I’m guessing the subject wasn’t of much interest. Oh well. My bad. In any case, I’m pretty sure the pictures below will be of interest to some.

Please comment below, (or in the comments section of any of my free articles), if you’d like to see a separate article on the pros and cons of colloidal silver. I’ve partly written one, but should probably focus on another topic, if very few people are interested. In the meantime, here are some cool things I found in colloidal gold and silver that you haven’t seen.

I’m pretty sure these next few images depict a natural organism that was in the water used for colloidal gold, but there are a few things that look suspicious.

Picture #1 - Colloidal Gold Sample (Brightfield) - Worm-like Object Visible

Do you see the three tiny, squared-off dots in the upper portion of the object? Those could be organs, but they also look a bit like tiny, well-lit particles in a row. If you recognize this as a common parasite, please let me know.

Leave a comment

Picture #2 (Brightfield No Lens) - Is this little guy urinating gold? I guess a worm’s gotta go when a worm’s gotta go.

Share

Interestingly, I found a video about an entirely different organism that poops gold. Here’s a link: (“This Bacteria Poops Pure Gold” YouTube Mr. Scientific August 14, 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVJyXp5wDWU Accessed: November 9, 2025.)

Another interesting thing about the oblong object seen in Pictures #1 and #2 is how much it changed over time.

Picture #3 - Colloidal Gold Sample (Brightfield No Lens) - Aged 3 Hours

As it aged, its outer layer changed, giving it a scaly appearance.

Seeing the following object in darkfield, wasn’t comforting either.

Picture #4 - Colloidal Gold Sample (Darkfield) - Creature in Progress?

Don’t forget to ask about the water used to prepare colloidal products! (See what can happen if you don’t, below.)