As some of you know, I’ve done a number of experiments with sound selections found online. I’ve explored Rife vibrations, religious chants, 1111 hertz frequency, sound that supposedly helps with vaccine detoxification, whale songs and more. I downloaded each of these selections and replayed them next to blood samples on slides with the WIFI on my laptop turned off.

Sometimes, blood that was exposed to sound appeared to develop more nano and microtech structures overtime than blood left alone. Bummer! In other cases, blood samples exposed to sound stayed moderately healthier for longer periods of time than unexposed samples. Throughout this journey, a number of people have encouraged me to try live, as opposed to recorded sound. I finally got a chance to do that, and the results astounded me.

I was staying in the countryside recently. I considered trying bird sounds, river sounds and the like, but had other issues to deal with and ran out of time. On my last day in nature, a friend hooked me up with a friend of hers, who thought we should give Medicine Buddha Mantra a try.

I woke up tired and out of sorts that day, and had trouble getting two blood samples of a similar size on slides, without dropping them on the ground, trapping too much air between the samples and the coverslips, or otherwise ruining them.

Several bleeding fingers later, when I was on the verge of giving up, I finally got two blood samples on two clean slides with coverslips, and checked them for similarities and differences under the microscope. To my horror, most areas of one sample looked great, while most areas of the other were in a horrible state of decay.

Most areas of the better sample looked like Picture #1 below. (Pardon the small, circular dust specks on the camera that make it look a bit like spheres hovering above the sample.)

BETTER SAMPLE (INITIALLY)

Picture #1 - Fresh picture of sample (not exposed to sound) just after it was taken.

WORSE SAMPLE (INITIALLY)

Picture #2 - Fresh picture of sample later exposed to sound.

Some areas of this sample weren’t as bad and others, which is normal. Other areas, had lots and lots of Poikilocytes: red cells with dots on their perimeters, and/or surfaces (see below).

Picture #3 - Fresh picture of sample exposed to sound (before sound was added).

A common cause of poikilocytes is squeezing the skin after a needle prick too hard when the sample is taken, in order to get more blood out. (I may have done that on this occasion.) Poikilocytes can also often develop in blood samples as they age. What you are looking at here are red blood cells in wet blood next to a large vesicle that has formed on the right.

My working hypothesis, after doing a live experiment with the Medicine Buddha Mantra, is that helped heal many of these damaged cells. Let’s see what happened.

I gave the worst of the two blood samples to the person who would perform the Mantra and said: If you can improve this one, we’ll really have done something! He took the slide into a separate room, quite far away from the room the microscope was in, and began to recite the Mantra. I put the better blood sample in a cabinet across from the microscope and waited 30-35 minutes for the completion of the Medicine Buddha Mantra. (You can listen to a 5+ minute sample of the mantra we used at the beginning of this article if you’d like.)

When I analyzed both samples a little over half an hour later, I was shocked by how quickly the unexposed sample had dried, and how much less healthy most of the cells in the sample looked. The unexposed sample still contained SOME relatively healthy blood, but many areas had deteriorated a great deal.

SAMPLE #1 - Previously, the healthiest of the two

Picture #4 - Blood sample left alone for 30+ minutes. A lot of the blood was already dead.

Picture #5 - Blood sample left alone for 30+ minutes. Other areas of the sample showed badly deteriorated cells.

SAMPLE #2 - Previously the worst of the two

Picture #6 - Sample #2 after being exposed to Medicine Buddha Mantra for 30+ minutes.

Although, there were still unhealthy areas in both samples, overall, the red blood cells in the sample that had been exposed to the mantra were rounder and in better shape than those in the sample that were not exposed to sound.

Picture #7 - Sample #2 after being exposed to the Medicine Buddha Mantra.

It seemed to me that the mantra may have, potentially, reversed cellular destruction in some cases. Here’s a post-Mantra view of red blood cells next to a vesicle.

Picture #8 - Sample #2 after being exposed to the Medicine Buddha Mantra.

If you compare Picture #8 with Picture #3 above, (which also shows red blood cells next to a vesicle, albeit a different one), you can see the difference in blood cell health. Picture #8 shows just one red blood cell with bumps on it, (a Poikilocyte), in the lower lefthand corner.

Obviously, further experiments are needed to determine the likelihood that the Medicine Buddha Mantra does, in fact, improve the quality of blood. If it does, can it disrupt the activities of nanoparticles and their assembly of, and use in, other structures? What I can say is that listening to the Medicine Buddha Mantra helped me breathe better during a recent asthma attack. It is designed to heal.

I remember reading about how ancient hospitals used sound in their healing practices, as a matter of course. Funny how it’s nearly impossible to pull such information up on the Internet these days.

I asked the gentleman who participated in the experiment, (who asked to remain anonymous), for a copy of the Mantra on tape. He gave it to me, and I performed two more experiments with the recording.

Some of my readers had previously suggested that live and recorded sound might be different. They were right. I wasn’t able to repeat the results when I used a recorded version of the Mantra. I do hear some background noise on the tape, so that could be it, but… there must have been some other sounds present when the live experiment was conducted. My thought is that human vibration and presence matters, and can’t likely be replaced by a recording made in the past. This is both unfortunate, and wonderful. We matter! Our presence matters! Don’t let this sad, dystopian world bring you down. You are MAGIC! Don’t give up!

Here is a video of the Medicine Buddha Mantra WITH LYRICS. You could train yourself to do it live, and do backup experiments if you have a microscope yourself. Let me know how it goes!

¨Medicine Buddha Mantra with words¨ YouTube adeline108 Published: January 14, 2008. Accessed: June 5, 2026. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUJucA-mrgE

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Thanks for reading!

Daisy