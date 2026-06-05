NANOBOTS IN US

NANOBOTS IN US

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ROBbed of life's avatar
ROBbed of life
7d

Thank you for this small bit of hope.

I listened and practiced the mantra just now and I noticed a positive feeling within myself.

I don’t have microscopes etc however have been looking everywhere for answers

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1 reply by Daisy (Kathlyn) Hinesley
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