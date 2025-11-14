I didn’t just forget about my promised sound research. I didn’t just stop wanting to pursue solutions for what befalls us. The truth is, I’ve had some of the worse microscope luck imaginable over the past few months - the kind that would have stopped me in my tracks, entirely, if I weren’t so stubborn. Added to that have been a few health problems, and significant concerns about what’s happening in the country I’m residing in; culminating in plans to relocate.

In spite of months of repairs and equipment orders, and loads of money invested, I haven’t had a fully-functioning microscope for more than a few days at a time since August. I still have quite a few back up images and attainable research interests to pursue, but with everything going on in my life, and futher work necessary to obtain a well-functioning microscope, I need to pull back for 2-3 months. (Not entirely, just partly. I consider this fun, so I’ll use old images when I need to, and write when I have time.) For the full story, please continue reading.

Paid subscribers don’t need to worry. I’ve just paused paid subscriptions for 2 months and may add a month if I need to, depending on how things go. People who pay monthly won’t be charged and annual subscribers won’t have paused months counted against their annual subscriptions. The last article I posted , but it will probably appear as a free one, shortly, when I pause paid subscriptions. See why below:

What happened:

My darkfield microscope stopped working properly in August. (The 2-year warranty expired in April). By August there were several things amiss. New lenses were needed. It had to be cleaned. The balance had to be reset, etc. I bought about $1,000 worth of parts, had them sent from South Africa, and happily proceeded with new research plans.

Three days later, in the middle of a project, my LED light wore out. I ordered a new one from South Africa at a cost of more than $400. But, it never came. (See why below.)

Knowing the light would take at least a month to arrive, I offered a super smart friend, who is good with electronics, some paid work to see if she could rig me a new light. She went to the hardware store; got a high powered LED that didn’t get too hot; stripped some wires, added a plug, and attached the contraption to the bottom of my microscope. It worked, but it was too long. She fixed that by finding me some plastic risers I could use to bring my microscope up higher, so it would lie flat.

Three days after the light was installed, the screw that holds my bright and darkfield lenses stopped working. It was stripped. “Don’t worry,” my friend said. She told me she had a tool that would fix it. She did that, but when she was done, other problems arrived. About an hour after my friend left, my brightfield lens fell to the ground and sent glass pieces flying in several directions.

Amidst all of this, my microscope balance had to be readjusted several times to ensure the clarity of my darkfield images, which never returned to their original brilliance. I began to associate my microscope with bad luck. Maybe it would just keep breaking indefinitely, I thought. Maybe, there was nothing I could do. Another friend told me she’d be going to the United States for a few weeks, so I bought an OMAX Phase Contrast/Darkfield Microscope and had it sent to where she was going.

Here’s the problem, she was going there, and then she wasn’t. I’d already purchased the microscope and had it sent to where it was supposed to go, so I had to pursue other options. I paid more money to have the microscope sent to a second person, who responded to an ad I’d placed on a local Telegram group here in Ecuador. The person who responded to the ad lives here in Ecuador, but happened to be in the U.S. for a visit. I offered her money to bring the microscope back when she returned, and she happily agreed.

That seemed like a good solution at first, but the bad microscope luck continued. When my new microscope carrier asked her airline online about it’s rules concerning extra luggage, she got different information than she did when she arrived at the airport. She couldn’t take the extra luggage; no way, no how! For some reason that I’ll never fully comprehend, she decided to leave my new microscope camera, as well as the darkfield and phase contrast kit, behind with some of her things.

If you thought things couldn’t get worse, hold on. Shortly after that, the person in charge of keeping those things in the U.S., went on an extended trip. INSANELY BAD LUCK!

When the lady, who had agreed to transport the microscope, arrived in Ecuador, she gave me the partial microscope, (which is something of a shell at this point), but not what I needed to make it work. What I need is still not here, but there’s a dim glimmer of hope on the horizon.

When I need to buy something overseas, I usually have it sent to a P.O. Box in the U.S., and then forwarded to Ecuador. This system has worked in the past; not anymore. As some of you may have experienced, shipping and delivery in the U.S. isn’t what it used to be.

At first, DHL’s website indicated that DHL had received the package I’d ordered from South Africa, but indicated that it was being held, because I owed money for shipping. I tried to pay online, but couldn’t. Someone had put the wrong phone number on the shipping bill, so I couldn’t get all the way into the system. Nothing I did, or could do, online helped. I needed to call and speak to someone but, to do that, I had to wait two weeks for new international calling minutes. When the two weeks were over, I made a series of calls.

Three out of four people, who answered the DHL line, told me my package had been delivered, (without payment), on October 29 to someone my P.O. Box and mail forwarding provider has never heard of. I’m afraid it’s gone. The person who signed for it could have done so by mistake, or had less than angelic motives. I’ll probably never know. In any case, It looks like I’m not getting that light.

I really and sincerely wish that were all, but it’s not. You may want to look at recent Ecuador news updates in English. A lot has happened and is happening. Much of it worries me; but with online surveillance and restrictions being what they are these days, it’s probably better if you find the news on your own if you’re interested. Anyway, it feels like a good time to leave. And, that requires planning and time. I hope ordering and receiving microscope parts will be easier elsewhere. It has to be.

I’ve also had some health problems. One of these them involved a deep infection on my leg. That one was almost gone, when I tripped and injured the same leg in a different place. My bones are super sturdy, so I didn’t break anything, but now the broken skin is turning pink, getting hot, and you know… super duper bad luck.

As you might imagine, I NEED A BREAK. I’m not giving up. I will get a working darkfield microscope come H-ll or highwater! I will continue my research, and I will post some things now and then. But, for the next 2-3 months, I’ve got to step back a bit. Some of you might have noticed a decline in my humor. This has been rough! I’m not at my best.

Thanks so much for your understanding,

Wishing you all much, much better luck,

Daisy