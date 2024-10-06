NANOBOTS IN US

NANOBOTS IN US

Karl.C
Oct 7, 2024

Use dark field for looking at these things since most of us are now familiar with the materials visual forms in dark field and most of it cannot be identified properly in bright field, if at all. Some of the suthetic material was based on natural design, not all. But stuff like lipids, some hydrogels and other stuff which is inst programmed can be found in nature too. I would plants, animals and humans all have phosporlipid like structures for transport systems. The lipids in the tech are evil programmed ones. Do check out David Nixon's zoom meetings where we check out the foreign material, and sometimes view environmental samples. It likely is in everything, but it's good know that what you are pointing to is most likely that. It may help you understand. Other than my friendly constructive criticism it's nice to see people taking to microscopes and getting nice images. 😃 We won't use the word robots since it often but not always refers mechanical machines. It is a self assembling materials that seems odd, but so far there are no robots. Just cell structures, self assembling materials, colloidal based LNP's which enlarge into synthetic lipid cell structures and more. After these things unpack they seem to be altering out blood and cell structures at very least. Happy microscopicing and best wishes

AlmostLastRepublicaninSeattle
Apr 13

Good for TN., but honestly, will there be active testing for the illegal poisons in food? I’ve lost confidence in all our safety agencies. Also, I’m not sure legality will deter the offenders.

Whistleblowers can help but they are rare.

