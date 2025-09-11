NANOBOTS IN US

David Spaulding
Sep 11

Hi Daisy, I followed La Quinta Columna from very early on, and they were the first to identify graphene oxide in the shots. Karen Kingston also presented patents showing graphene oxide in the Lipid Nanoparticles, when she interviewed with Dr. Ana Marie Mihalcea. In Volume I on page 234 of Dr. Mihalcea's book, "Transhumanism the Real COVID-19 Agenda, it references an article in The Expose showing a UK forensic report that found graphene in the Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer Covid-19 "vaccines". I've been a student of Dr. Andreas Kalcker for over 3 years, and he also talks about graphene oxide being in the shots as well. He claims it's very acidic, having a pH of 1.5, and that CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) can oxidize it. Dr. Pedro Chavez, who released the documentary "Bluetruth" also works with Dr. Andreas Kalcker, as a COMUSAV doctor. COMUSAV is a group of 5,000+ MD's from Mexico and mostly Central & South America, who work with Dr. Kalcker and CDS. They are doing some amazing things! I am convinced that Dr. Chavez is 100% correct about "vaccinated" people emitting MAC adresses. I also played around with some BLE apps a few years back and found the same results, and yes the MAC addresses in people do change. If you haven't listened to Sabrina Wallace, I would recommend that you do. She's an IEEE certified network engineer. However, I warn you that her material is quite disturbing. She's a bit quirky, but extremely intelligent and always brings the receipts. She's shows how they've used our biofield (chakras) to connect us to the cloud since 1995, using the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network). She has a channel on Odyssey called Psynergy.

Muriah Williama
Sep 19

I believe this is true, not a distraction, and part of the overall plan to install the tyrannical, one world govt that enslaves, controls, monitors & punishes us.

