I’ve seen a lot of worm-like things in blood as of late, and I’m willing to bet some of them are parasites (of the biological sort). What I find odd, though, is what I sometimes see happening in blood around these structures. Sometimes, it looks as if matter is being collected, stored, and possibly used later, for construction.

The first time you search for information on Synthetic Worms, be prepared for AI to tell you they don’t exist. If you’re persistent and, come up with an overwhelming number of search term variations, you might be lucky enough to see recent articles, announcing that self-propelling worm-like bodies, can be generated by pelting Janis Colloids with an electric field. Several articles came out on this topic in the first quarter of 2025.

Before you jump for joy, keep in mind that nanotechnology has been used to create worm-like structures for quite some time. Using technology to do this isn’t new at all. They just want you to think it is. That way, it doesn’t sound like it’s in your body yet. There are nanoworms, nanotubes, augmented biological worms that perform targeted functions, and any number of other worm-like concoctions. I’ve even seen worm-like bodies in dental anesthetics.

Rod and worm-like structures fit through certain areas of the body more smoothly, ensuring effective delivery of payloads. From the perspective of nanotechnology developers, they’re a dream come true!

A 2018 article said this about Janus Nanoparticles (JNPs) in 2018: “These JNPs exhibited excellent ability to self-assemble into micelles, worms, mini-capsules, giant- and elongated-vesicles.” The article claims the size of these creations can reach 500 nanometers, — plenty big enough to see with an optical microscope (Kang, Chengjun and Andrei Honciuc. “Self-Assembly of Janus Nanoparticles into Transformable Suprastructures” ACS Publications The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters Vol. 9 Issue 6, 6 March 2018 https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpclett.8b00206).

There is some disagreement among blood analysts and researchers about how many large, worm-like structures, could exist in blood when it’s inside the body, and whether the bulk of these structures form outside the body when conditions, such as temperature, change.

As much as we might wish this weren’t the case, there are some worm-like parasites (far larger than red blood cells) that can exist in blood when it’s inside the body. Here’s a link to a source with pictures: (Chagas, Carolina R.F., et. al. “The Buffy Coat Method: a tool for detection of blood parasites without staining procedures” ResearchGate Parasites & Vectors 13(104) February 2020 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/mages-of-relatively-large-blood-parasites-larger-than-red-blood-cells-showing-how-they_fig1_339536421 That doesn’t mean all of the worm-like structures seen below are strictly biological; just that some of them could be.

Here’s an example of something that looks like a real worm in blood. (I don’t know many people who would dispute what it looks like.)

Picture #1 - Dry, Unvaccinated Blood Sample (Brightfield) - White Worm-Like Object

Now, let’s look closer.

Picture #2 - Dry, Unvaccinated blood Sample (Brightfield) - The Same White Worm-like Object Seen in Picture #1

Above, it looks like the white material, seen near the upper lefthand side of the object, could have contributed to the formation of the worm-like object. An alternative explanation could be that the white matter represents waste emanating from the ‘worm’ as it decays.

Let’s take a look at the other end of the object in darkfield.

Picture #3 - Dry Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - The object seen in Pictures #1 and #2 ends here (on the righthand side of violet-colored vesicle).

If you look closely, you’ll see a couple of slightly rectangular shapes in the neck of the worm-like object, and a line on the lefthand side, separating it’s body from the particles on the other side of the vesicle.

Here’s my question: Is the waste seen in the vesicle coming from the ‘parasite,’ or did the particles help create it, via self assembly? Is there a third explanation?

The folks with the white lab coats, aren’t above using biological organisms in combination with synthetic particles. In 2022, researchers in Japan figured out a way to coat biological nematodes with hydrogel, without killing them. The coatings can be adapted to allow the worms to carry medications. The idea was to use them to fight cancer in this manner. (Osaka University, “Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells,” 2022)

Hum… I was close to 100% sure the parasite shown below was biological. Now, for all I know, it could be covered in hydrogel and carrying an unknown payload. Great!

Picture #4 = Blood Sample with Possible Nematode or Other Worm-Like Entity

Here’s another example of a structure researchers frequently see. Previously, I’d explained these away to myself as probable cleaning cloth fibers. But, lately, I’ve seen some things that may call that theory into question.

The bluish, speckled object in Picture #5 looks like an artifact alright. But, it could very well be an example of self-assembled technology, instead. Let’s take a closer look objects like this, in light of what’s around them.

Picture #5 - Aged Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - Blue Spotted Ribbon? Synthetic Parasite?

Before you come to the conclusion, like I initially did, that this is just a random piece of string that got onto the slide, take a look at the red blood cells surrounding it. Do they look healthy and normal to you? I thought not. Maybe the spotted blue object is producing a kind of energy or toxin that’s killing cells around it.

How did it get there? That’s what we’d all like to know! I think I may have found some clues.

Picture #6 - Dry Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - Bluish areas with bright particles in them can be seen above. Are these particles used to form oblong shapes like the one seen in Picture #5?

Picture #7 - Dry Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - Bright particles take on a tube-like appearance in the lower righthand corner. Are we witnessing the birth of a structure like the one in Picture #5?

Just when we thought it was safe to come a conclusion, reality muddles things up:

Picture #8 - Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - A faint, speckled, ribbon-like structure comes out of, (or goes into), a vesicle crowded with bright, yellowish globules.

Interestingly, the article in the Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (linked above) includes information on the creation of worms by vesicles. “Additionally, the molecular superstructures are transformable, e.g., vesicles can be transformed into worms and micelles,…” (Kang, 2018.) Is that what’s happening here? I have more pictures of these things coming out of vesicles, but not enough space to display them all.

I can’t decide if I’d prefer to find out this next one is biological or technological. TRIGGER WARNING - Stop eating!

An article entitled: “Worm Blobs as Entangled Living Polymers: From Topological Active Matter to Flexible Soft Robot Collectives,” by Antoine Deblais, et. al. (See full reference below) has left me wondering. Don’t worms LAY EGGS? What the heck is that blob doing there? Please! Somebody!

Picture #9 - Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield) - Probably a biological worm.

I sincerely wish these biological, synthetic beings, or whatever they are, would stick within limits of one sort or another. Shouldn’t they at least LOOK like pictures of blood parasites OR diagrams of nanostructures? Well… They don’t! Instead, they have a penchant for being insatiably weird!

Video #1 - Dry Unvaccinated Blood (Darkfield). Creature from a Drive-in B Movie

Note the tube-like objects and lines of particles intersecting the object. But, that wasn’t good enough for it. No, not creepy enough! It had to add something that looks like a flipper on the righthand side and end in horns and a claw!

OKAY BUDDY! YOU WIN!

Full References Not Listed Above:

“Active Matter: Scientists create three-dimensional 'synthetic worms” University of Bristol. PHYS.ORG 13 February 2025 https://phys.org/news/2025-02-scientists-dimensional-synthetic-worms.html#:~:text=The%20research%20paper%2C%20%22Traveling%20Strings,specifically%20targeted%20medicines%20and%20treatments.%22&text=The%20synthetic%20worm%20chains%20discovered,more%20experiments%20and%20theoretical%20modeling.

Deblais, Antoine et. al. “Worm Blobs as Entangled Living Polymers: From Topological Active Matter to Flexible Soft Robot Collectives” Cornell University Submitted: 29 April 2023 https://arxiv.org/abs/2305.00353#:~:text=29%20Apr%202023%5D-,Worm%20Blobs%20as%20Entangled%20Living%20Polymers:%20From%20Topological%20Active,to%20Flexible%20Soft%20

Kang, Chengjun and Andrei Honciuc. “Self-Assembly of Janus Nanoparticles into Transformable Suprastructures.” ACS Publications The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, Vol. 9, Issue 6, 6 March 2018 https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpclett.8b00206

“Nanotechnology provides worm-like structures to gang up on cancer cells” posted by “Jim” (No last name given) Published by Foresight Editor FORESIGHT INSTITUTE 13 May 2008 https://events.foresight.org/nanotechnology-provides-worm-like-structures-to-gang-up-on-cancer-cells/

Osaka University. “Scientists Have Created Worms That Can Kill Cancer Cells” SciTechDaily 07 July 2022 https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-have-created-worms-that-can-kill-cancer-cells/#:~:text=By%20Osaka%20University%20July%207,odd%20liking%20for%20cancer%20cells