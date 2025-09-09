NANOBOTS IN US

John Roberts
Sep 9

Cause and effect.

Being a car guy I look at it like this.

An engine is just a big air pump fueled by gasoline. Everything must be in good working order for the engine to work efficiently. If it is not, you run into problems like running lean or rich. Either way the engine will leave visual and auditory clues so appropriate corrections can be made.

I am wondering if these components are adjusting and changing to acquire proper “tune” to operate correctly and in doing so leaving signs of, running “rich or lean”.

Maybe they are actually building the engine itself and the visual things seen are the parts and the boxes those parts came in along with the other elements needed to make it run like gasoline, antifreeze etc.

After the engine is fully assembled maybe 5G, sound waves, EMF, toxic chemicals etc. is the fuel and the gas pedal to make it run and accelerate or maybe the means of assembly itself ???

If this analogy is correct, maybe if the fuel or a key part is removed it would not be able to run. If it was put together it can be taken apart.

Just my thoughts from an old car guy.

koppykat
Sep 10

Hey there Daisy, your blue spotted ribbon #5 sample ...the rbc's surrounding it are clearly scaffolding as seen by the connection joints - Karl C has recently established.

The nanoparticles inside the blue ribbon are clearly organised via their patterning showing. Nothing benign there !

