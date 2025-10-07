I’ve been following many of these Remote Viewers for years. I have received extensive training in Controlled Remote Viewing (CRV) myself, and am familiar with two other techniques.
I don’t think the Remote Viewers in the video below knew much about the subject of Nanotechnology before being given a target number. They generally work without any knowledge of what they are viewing, and are only told what a target number refers to at the end of their sessions.
They picked up information that many of us are already familiar with, plus some interesting data I’ve never heard of. They cover medical uses; surveillance; biological EMF interface; technology in the blood, and more.
At the end of the session, they find out they are viewing what will be in full effect by 2029. (It’s pretty clear to me that much of this is already in effect.)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qInqfyFGkos
P.S. I teach Remote Viewing, and can teach it online if anyone is interested. My prices are significantly lower than any I’ve seen out there for similar instruction. Leave a comment down below if you’re interested.
Amazon has in its corporate description a statement saying <the dead will raise up from the lumberyard>. I saw this posted in Skype about seven years ago and was skeptical, so I went to the Amazon site. It was a ways in (a G. category stands out in my mind, but may be nothing). I read it for myself . Zombies?
Regarding seeing diagnostics through the eyes, ophamologists and TMC practitioners can read conditions through the eyes, retina and iris.
When I saw that advertisement for the miracle glasses which can adjust vision correction just by wearing them for less than $100, I became suspicious.
Indeed, bioconvergence is already in play.
Who has not gotten advertising just after THINKING something?
I started noticing this in 2019. When I mentioned it, people said I was nuts. No. As an observer, I just pay attention.
I can see how such technology could be used to benefit and heal organs and systems.
This nanotechnology described in a World Science Festival Utube ~7-8 years ago.
The concept model involved nanotechnology and cloud technology which read the body’s chemistry and electrical systems. If organ malfunctions, the nanobots activated using body’s own chemistry building blocks creating the corrective chemical/medicine to target and correct the organ directly. With this technology, external medications become unnecessary.
A bit Hegelian, don’t you think?
The big concern is: who is behind the curtain?
The ethical component is that we are given no say in this experimental technological operation. But Wait!
Perhaps this is not experimental at all—rather it is alien technology which has been used on many other slave planet colonies for eons. 🤔
Interested in methods, prices, practice