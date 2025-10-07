I’ve been following many of these Remote Viewers for years. I have received extensive training in Controlled Remote Viewing (CRV) myself, and am familiar with two other techniques.

I don’t think the Remote Viewers in the video below knew much about the subject of Nanotechnology before being given a target number. They generally work without any knowledge of what they are viewing, and are only told what a target number refers to at the end of their sessions.

They picked up information that many of us are already familiar with, plus some interesting data I’ve never heard of. They cover medical uses; surveillance; biological EMF interface; technology in the blood, and more.

At the end of the session, they find out they are viewing what will be in full effect by 2029. (It’s pretty clear to me that much of this is already in effect.)

This was very exciting for me to watch. I hope you’ll enjoy it too!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qInqfyFGkos

P.S. I teach Remote Viewing, and can teach it online if anyone is interested. My prices are significantly lower than any I’ve seen out there for similar instruction. Leave a comment down below if you’re interested.

Daisy