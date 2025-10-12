When I touch gold, silver or gemstones, I can usually feel strong energetic sensations coming from them - if they’re real. If they’re made of plastic, or some other material, I know. If they consist of a mix of metals, I know. This ability is likely a lot more common than we think. Why? Because our bodies are, ever so slightly, impacted by energies coming from outside of us.

Paracelcus (1493-1541), a Swiss Physician and Philosopher, believed things in nature, like minerals and plants, were endowed with their own special properties. He believed these ‘virtues,’ or ‘emanations,’ and could be used as medicines to treat disease. Paracelcus saw gold as ideal for treating leprosy, and used silver and other metals in remedies for other ailments (Michaleas, Spyros, N., et al. “Theophrastus Bombastus Von Hohenheim (Paracelsus) (1493–1541): The eminent physician and pioneer of toxicology” National Library of Medicine, National Center for Bionanotechnology - PubMed Central® Toxicology Reports 2021 Feb 23;8:411–414 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7920879/).

Cultures around the world have long attributed health-enhancing qualities to certain metals and precious stones. In Ancient India, energy emanated by gold was believed increase vitality, contribute to positive emotions, and protect against evil. The Ancient Chinese believed Gold was helpful in treating smallpox, measles, joint conditions, lung diseases and furuncles, better known as ‘boils’ today (Huaizhi, Zhao and Yuantao, Ning (“China’s ancient old drugs” SPRINGERNATURE Link, Gold Bull 34, 24–29 (2001) https://doi.org/10.1007/BF03214805).

While struggling with MRSA skin infections from 2018-2022, I often treated boils on my ankles by putting gold necklaces around them at night. I noticed vast improvements each time I did this.

Silver has been used to treat wounds and prevent infection for centuries. Today, silver nanoparticles are often used in conjunction with topical antibiotics. Silver destroys the biofilm that protects bacterial cells from penetration. This increases the overall effectiveness of antibiotics used at the same time.

It isn’t hard for me to understand how something as small as a nanoparticle can penetrate cells. What’s perplexing to me is how wearing solid gold and silver can affect health. In order for solid gold, silver, and other substances, to have an impact on the human body when worn, an ‘energetic’ or ‘vibrational exchange’ of some kind must occur. I can tell gold from silver by touching it, even with a blindfold on. I ‘know’ the energetic effects of the two metals differ. But, explaining it scientifically is another matter.

In a recent article, published in the Journal of BioNanoTechnocracy, Dr. David Nixon, addresses the topic of external field interventions and their impact on nanotechnology-related, self-assembly processes. He talks about fields related to substances, and how they may promote or disrupt the maintenance of ‘coherence patterns’ (Nixon, David “Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure” Journal of BioNanoTechnocracy Vol 1, Issue 2, July 2025, pp. 316-396. https://www.journalbnt.org/).

In: “Appendix 6: “Coherence Modulators: Wi-Fi, Gold, and Structured Fields,” pp. 374-79,” Dr. Nixon describes what happened when he put a drop of Colloidal Gold near, but not connected to, a sample of Pfizer ‘vaccine’ contents on a slide. He noted that: “… the crystal structures on the Pfizer slide began to disassemble” (Nixon, 374).

Dr. Nixon saw similar results when he repeated the experiment with other Pfizer ‘vaccine’ samples, and samples of dental anesthetics. In Appendix 6, he explains that: “Colloidal gold, in this model, behaves as a destructive oscillator: a field presence that breaks shared phase alignment and destabilizes order. It doesn’t “attack” the structures—it removes the coherence they need to persist” (Nixon, 375).

Advances in Nanotechnology, Synthetic Biology, and the ever tightening noose around individual freedom and health imposed by developments in the Internet of BioNano Things, (a system linking animate beings and inanimate objects to the Internet and each other), makes understanding field effects particularly urgent.

I was impressed with Dr. Nixon’s work and decided to conduct some of my own experiments to see what energetic effects, if any, solid gold and silver might have on blood. I put fresh blood samples on three slides. I set the first slide on a one-ounce, silver coin; the second on a one-ounce gold goin, and used the third slide as a control. After an hour, I compared the blood samples placed on gold and silver with each other, and the control.

I viewed each of the slides, in turn, for short periods of time over a 2 1/2 hour period. When I wasn’t looking at samples, I put them back in their respective places. This gave the gold and silver-exposed samples more time to develop in the presence of those metals.

I did the experiment twice, and observed significant differences in the blood samples exposed to gold and silver.

For those unable to continue past the paywall, two developments struck me as particularly important:

When slides with fresh blood samples were placed on physical gold, an increase in the concentration of white blood cells occurred. Does this mean gold has positive effects on the immune system? Maybe. Silver exposure, on the other hand, led to rapid blood sample aging, and concerning developments in blood structures.

Pictures of the samples, along with my observations, are detailed below. Remember, my experiments involved metals in solid form. Colloidal gold and silver, taken internally, may have different effects.

