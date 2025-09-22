When I went to Egypt in 1997, and walked inside the Great Pyramid on the Giza Plateau, my first thought after: “Gee. I’m so glad I’m short!” was: “Oh dear! It feels like there’s a cell tower in here.” Instead of a sense of spiritual ease, I had the same feeling I get when I check into a prebooked hotel room at night, only to discover my windows are a stone’s throw away from cell towers.

Picture #1 - A younger me at Giza on an overcast day.

I’d felt the the strange symptoms immediately, but to a lesser degree, as soon as our taxi arrived on the Giza Plateau. Being EMF-sensitive, I looked around for cell towers and high tension powerlines, to see what might be causing the tense, buzzing sensations in my body. I noticed a small metallic tower near the Pizza Hut across the road, but it didn’t seem like anything that would generate a feeling as intense as the one I had now; now that I had entered the pyramid.

My first inclination was to leave immediately. But, when you’re with family and have been wanting to see the Great Pyramid for years, following the dictates of your body can be easier said than done. Instead, I tried as hard as I could, however unsuccessfully, to talk myself out of how I was feeling.

A year later, in 1998, writer Christopher Dunn published a book, entitled: The Giza Power Plant: Technologies of Ancient Egypt, and put forward his reasons for thinking the Great Pyramid may have been built to generate power. Dunn’s ideas didn’t surprise me. They made a lot of sense, given what I’d experienced.

In March 2025, Filippo Biondi and Corrado Malanga, released what they believe is evidence of eight giant pillars beneath the Khafre Pyramid at Giza. Their findings, which are based on SAR Doppler Tomography scans, are still being hotly contested, but could reveal the existence of a huge underground structure. If such a structure exists, it easily have an effect on the energetic properties of the Pyramids at Giza (“Groundbreaking Discovery at Giza Pyramids,” YouTube Michael Button, 2025).

When I was growing up in San Francisco, California, the adults around me were obsessed with pyramids. They collected hollow pyramids; put things into them, and took them out again, with an enthusiasm unmatched by the task. “They keep things fresh, and sharpen razorblades!” I was told. I took that, and all the other cool stuff they said about pyramids, as facts; just like I did when they told me plants grew from seeds.

One day, my father constructed a large, hollow pyramid in his bedroom and put an easy chair inside it. “It’s for meditation,” he explained. There it sat for years, across from his waterbed. Pyramids sure seemed special.

When I saw a pair of hollow, cardboard pyramids at a local thrift store recently, I thought: “Cool! I’ll see what they do to blood samples.” I didn’t really expect anything to happen, but it was a fun idea, so why not?

Later, when I tried putting a fresh sample of my own blood inside one, for a little over an hour, something happened — something developed that resembled an image I saw recently in an article on Carnicom Institute Substack. The article was entitled: “The Merger of Synthetic Biology and Electromagnetics.”

https://open.substack.com/pub/carnicominstitute/p/the-merger-of-synthetic-biology-and?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

The third picture in the post, showed layered, multicolored, band-like structures connecting unknown objects together. The article said they had formed after 2-4 hours of exposure to “Electromagnetic Energy.”

Physicists studying the Great Pyramid’s energetic properties in 2018, concluded that it was capable of “concentrating electromagnetic energy” (Komarova, 2018).

Is that what had happened? Had the harmless looking cardboard pyramid, zapped my blood with electromagnetism; fueled the programmed nanoparticles inside it; and hastened the self-assembly of structures?

That was it for me! A rabbit hole was waiting exploration. I put on my reading glasses, and caving gear, and started digging.

