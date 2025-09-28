NANOBOTS IN US

amk934
1d

Hi Daisy, I’d like to comment on your article about pyramids. (I’m an unpaid subscriber.) Maybe I could help you understand better what you were seeing in your blood samples under the pyramids.

Are you familiar with BioGeometry? I took some courses in it last year. It was developed by Ibrahim Karim, an Egyptian architect who is interested in the subtle energy of shapes. He uses methods of radiesthesia (developed in France in the 1920s) to measure various bands of subtle energy.

Anyway, there is a particular band called negative green. The horizontal wave component of negative green is considered beneficial to living systems in general; the vertical wave component is very detrimental. EMFs produce vertical negative green - you can measure it.

Dr Karim found that pyramids produce both horizontal and vertical negative green along the central axis (from the apex to the center of the base). But you can make slight modifications to the pyramid shape to eliminate the vertical negative green. Have you seen photos of the pyramids of Giza, taken at certain angles, where there is a subtle indentation running down the center of each pyramid face? That’s the modification that the ancient Egyptians (or whoever it really was) made to avoid vertical negative green in the design of the Giza pyramids.

You can go to this website to learn more about BioGeometry: https://www.biogeometry.ca/home

You seem pretty open-minded, so I wanted to share. I’m new to your substack but not to the topic. FWIW I’m an MD who is also very concerned about what you and your colleagues are finding. I just feel that we might find more answers if we are willing to explore outside of the small box of what we were taught in the mainstream.

Thank you for your consideration, and thank you for the work that you do.

Ange Krause MD

J Skal
6d

Beautifully conveyed. Thank you for shining your light. Stay brave, based, balanced, and blessed.

