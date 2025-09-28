Photo #1 - Blood Sample (Darkfield) - I call this one: “Not holiday wrap”

If you’re inclined to think this is a great example of an artifact that shows up when people don’t clean their slides properly, you reacted the same way I did. It took a friend taking a short, online nanotechnology course with me, to suggest something else. She reminded me that some graphene ribbons fold. “It’s a mistake,” she declared. “Nanotechnology developers know folding happens, and sometimes use techniques to prevent it.” That turned out to be true. But, after doing more research, I learned that Microribbons are sometimes designed to fold intentionally. Changing their dimensions apparently enhances their versatility when it comes to performing tasks.

When I typed: ‘Microribbons and Folding,’ into my search browser, the AI Overview response I got back was alarming. Here’s a quote from our friend: “AI Overview.” I’ve added the bold and italics to a portion of the text below.

“Microribbons, which are very thin ribbon-like structures, can be folded to create complex 3D micro-structures and devices through techniques like photonic origami for glass and advanced designs for graphene or biomaterial scaffolds. This folding process is used in biomedical engineering for tissue scaffolding and microrobotics, as well as in fundamental physics for light manipulation with folded graphene microribbons. The folding can be triggered by lasers, chemical treatments, or inherent material properties, allowing for the creation of functional micro-devices with diverse applications.” (AI Overview)

I soon found out that much, if not everything, AI had written on the subject (above) was true. Microribbons are used in healthcare. And, they can be used in combination with other materials to form flexible scaffolds to help regenerate cartilage, bone and tissue in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

What I wanted to know most was — what was a giftwrap-ribbon-look-a-like doing in MY blood? That’s where I found it, after all; in yours truly — me, myself and I. As far as I’m concerned, that was way too many people. An answer had to be found!

It looks like there are a few ways it could have gotten in there. The one that stuck out to me as the most likely, however, was the possibility that it could have been formed from materials used in an oral film for a tablet or capsule I had taken. Apparently, microribbons are used in oral films for medications and vitamins. Microribbons composed of certain substances can self-fold once inside the body. If I followed all of my thoughts, (which I don’t), I would have confronted the cast of characters (containers) that make up vitamin collection and screamed: WHICH ONE OF YOU DID THIS?

Microribbons are considered microrobots. Did you know that? I didn’t. They’re often referred to as microrobots because of their ability to move on their own. GREAT!

Here’s a similarly-spotted object with a fold in it.

Picture #5 - Blood Sample (Darkfield) - Ribbon with a fold in it.

The ribbons seen above could be composed of hydrogel, graphene or both, as well as other materials. Hydrogel ribbons can twist on their own in response to changes in temperature. The twist seen above could have occurred when blood was taken out of the body and left to cool on the slide.

Graphene-based nanoribbons are used in healthcare for a variety of purposes, including: transporting medical products for various purposes, such as: gene transfection, Alzheimer’s and Cancer treatment, and biosensing (Shende, and Pathan “Graphene nanoribbons: A state-of-the-art in health care” 2021). They can develop twists on their own in response to environmental changes, or be designed to twist to give them certain electrical and mechanical properties. The subject of how to twist and untwist graphene nanoribbons for various purposes is a subject of research in the nanotechnology field.

Here’s a brightfield image of a strand or ribbon with a twist:

Picture #6 - Blood Sample (Brightfield). A white ribbon or strand, with a twist a in it, can be seen on the far righthand side of the photo.

What I find perplexing are the twists and bends I see in structures that could easily be mistaken for biological parasites.

Picture #7 - Fresh Blood Sample (No Lens) - A structure resembling a parasite with a bent end can be seen in the upper portion of the photo, just right of center.

I’ve seen this characteristic backward bend at the ends of structures like this before, but I’ve never known quite what to think. I haven’t been able to find any images of human blood parasites that do this, so my guess is that the object is, at least partly, synthetic.

Yesterday, I finally found something that might explain it. Apparently, researchers have developed synthetic structures that can change shape on their own using strategies employed by biological life forms. Some examples of this are engineered, synthetic structures that bend and twist to form helical structures, like those found in climbing plants. “The bioinspired design and creation of self-shaping microstructures represent a new pathway to program shape changes in synthetic materials” (Studart and Randall “Bioinspired materials that self-shape through programmed microstructures” 2014 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Tendrils-of-climbing-plants-a-The-tendril-of-a-cucumber-plant-twists-during-growth_fig4_260996648).

Another image I took recently was starting to bug me. I hadn’t seen pairs of rods or ribbons with different colors that looked like they were working together.

Picture #8 - Blood Sample (Darkfield) - Two ribbon/rod-like structures of different colors appear together with a crystal-like object on top. The structures appear to be connected.

OH NO! I don’t like what AI Overview just had to say at all! Look at this:

"Hydrogel ribbon pairs" refers to two parallel strands or strips of hydrogel that interact or are joined to perform a specific function, such as creating a closed-loop system for locomotion or generating electricity. These paired ribbons are designed to deform and move in response to external stimuli, forming complex shapes and structures for applications in fields like soft robotics and energy harvesting.”

- AI Overview -

Regardless of whether AI Overview was telling the truth, or hallucinating again, I shouldn’t have been shocked by what it wrote. It very well could apply to the objects seen above. We already know they’re harvesting our energy.

For more information on energy harvesting, see: “IS THE GOVERNMENT HARVESTING YOUR BODY ENERGY?” (A discussion between Tom Cowan and Dr. Jane Ruby) Posted on Rumble by Biological Medicine (approximately 1 year prior to the publication of this article.) https://rumble.com/v4w1eyq-is-the-government-harvesting-your-body-energy.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o (Accessed 17 Sept 2025).

For those who could use a little hope right now, here’s a little something:

Picture #9 - Blood Sample (aged approximately 2 hours) with a large dotted ribbon.

Do you see the lines in the ribbon above? It looks like it’s decaying, doesn’t it? Here’s a possible reason. Occasionally, nanotechnology developers have a shred of conscience (however small). They develop some nanoribbons and microrobots that are designed to decay in the body. Some research papers discuss strategies for creating engineered structures that decompose to minimize the risk to human health (Li, Jinxin and Lu, Jianfan “Biodegradable Microrobots and Their Biomedical Applications: A Review” 2023). Imagine that!

Somebody is thinking at least a little; (some researchers anyway). Not the miracle solution we’ve all been hoping for. They’re not waving white flags and agreeing to stop all the nonsense. But, it does suggest there might be a bit more humanity left people than one would otherwise be inclined to believe.

Thanks for reading,

Daisy

