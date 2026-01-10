NANOBOTS IN US

NANOBOTS IN US

Wendy Daniel
Jan 10

We Aussies are back on Substack now! Thank heavens.

Great article Daisy …. Most of the nano research is built on personal experience and anecdotes and this is very valuable.

I felt a similar revulsion when I first saw the nano structures in my blood. I didn’t want photos and I couldn’t get away fast enough …..

Marcelo Araujo's avatar
Marcelo Araujo
Jan 16

A few years ago, had an online consultation with Tony Pantalleresco.

After reflecting for some time on the idea, I decided to buy a spike device + an anti-nano triangle.

I purchased the devices here:

https://solutions4mankind.net/home

I normally take a very strog detox bath 3x per week and I immerse the anti-nano triangle in the bathtub.

Particles have been dropping off me like leaves drop off trees in the autumn.

It takes detoxing to another level.

At least three particles have come off my head - it´s horrifying - more here:

https://marceloaraujo903969.substack.com/p/nano-particles-or-nano-structures?r=14x3a6

This is a super FB group thata focuses on nanoparticles, detoxing - contains a lot of information resources, videos and pictures.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/125106894016986?locale=pt_PT

The nanotech in our bodies is 100x more widespread and larger than imagined.

BTW, the pins and needles is a normal reaction, as is the diziness, fatigue and somtimes nausea and itchiness.

Take care and be good!

