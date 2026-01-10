Blue Fibers Expelled From My Feet After Using Tony Pontalleresco´s AntiNano Bucket (Posted Previously)

Some nanotechnology researchers, have expressed understandable concerns about the possible negative effects of using devices that generate electrical, magnetic, and other fields, in the age of nanotechnology. With most of us harboring large quantities of nanoparticles and related structures in our bodies, there is justifiable concern that adding energy fields to our bodies could feed self-assembly processes, and other nano-related activities in our bodies, and cause them to proliferate. Because nanoparticles and structures can, and do, interact with energy fields, I believe these concerns are legitimite and deserve to be taken seriously.

My aim in this update is to add as many details as I can remember about my own experience with the AntiNano Bucket, described in my first post, to help you assess any possible risks for yourself. Lacking a background in engineering or physics, my point of view with regard to any real risks is, by necessity, based solely on my perceptions and physical experiences.

Please refer to my previous post below, to gain the background you´ll need to fully understand this post.

https://open.substack.com/pub/nanostructuresinus/p/tony-pantallerescos-antinano-bucket?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Some additional points consider:

My AntiNano Bucket Worked Best in the Beginning

The first and second times I used the Bucket yielded the best results. A virtual avalance of strands came out of my feet the first time I used the bucket. The second time I used it, more than typical nanotech came out.

I regret being too shy to mention this in my first post but… lots and lots of moving objects that looked like WORMS came out of my feet the second time. They were about two millimeters long; looked like chopped up rice noodles; and were MOVING. They swam through the bucket water violently for about 5 seconds and then died (I guess). I have no idea what they were. They could have been a type of Bio-Nano Hybrid, or natural parasites that had been living in my body since I played in the wrong sandbox in childhood. What I do know is: they were they kind of thing once struggles to forget. Yes, I did think about scooping them up, putting them on a slide, and taking pictures, but I didn´t have the stomach for it (gulp). I wanted them out of my line of vision as quickly as possible, so down the sink they went. The third, fourth and fifth times I used the Bucket were boring by comparason, as were all of the times after that. A few strands came out here and there, but that was all. I wish I had checked my blood before and after to see how much nanotech was being eliminated by these route, but I neglected to do this.

Using the Bucket Regularly, But Infrequently, May Be The Best Way to Take Advantage of Any Benefits, While Minimizing Risks

Having seen the Bucket´s power, I was hooked. I started using it almost everyday for a few weeks, and then experienced some symptoms. A particular brand of himalayan salt brought on dizziness, so I switched to regular salt. That seemed to improve things.

Later, I began to experience a more concerning symptom. My feet started feeling fuzzy after using the bucket nearly everyday for a couple of weeks. They didn{t quite feel numb, it was more like a sensation of pins and needles. I reduced my use of the bucket to once every week or two and the problem cleared up. It recently dawned on me that I could have been experiencing nerve damage.

I can´t claim to fully understand how Tony Pontalleresco´s Bucket Works, but attaching magnets to the device is key to its effectiveness. Some forms of magnetic energy can be associated with physical symptoms like dizzyness and can also lead to neurological damage. The following article has more information on this subject: Wang, X., et al. ¨Neurobiological effects and mechanisms of magnetic fields: a review from 2000 to 2023.¨ BMC Public Health 24, 3094 (2024). 8 November 2024. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-024-18987-9

Having said this, magnets and magnetic energy have long been used to facilitate positive health outcomes. How, and in what form, this energy is used matters. My personal symptoms may not be indicative of any risks associated with the AntiNano Bucket, but… that doesn´t mean they aren´t.

My Personal Thoughts on the Benefits Versus the Risks

Given the amount of nanotechnology most of us already have in our bodies, and the wide variety of frequencies to which we are regularly exposed (especially in urban and suburban areas), I´m not terribly concerned about any potential risk the bucket may pose, as far as adding energy or fuel to nanotechnology in our bodies. It makes sense that some of the energy generated by the device could faciliate additional nanotech activity in the body, BUT… the Bucket also appears to be effective at removing some. From what I can see visibly, I´d say the Bucket´s effectiveness at removal wins out over the possibility that it may help some structures proliferate. But, that´s a personal opinion, not a scientific one. Before I started overusing it, the Bucket made me feel cleaner inside.

The possibility that it could overload the body energetically and cause biological damage is another issue entirely. And, I am inclined to think there is some risk of that. I noticed that I felt a need to take my feet out of the Bucket and stop after 25-30 minutes almost every time I used it. I´ve heard this feeling is common. I´d recommend that anyone using the device listen to, and respect, their body´s limits in this regard.

I don´t have access to an AntiNano Bucket at the present time, but I would use it again in a heartbeat, just less often. I’m so impressed with how well it worked, initally, and how clean I felt after using it, it seems worth the potential side effects to me.

But… I´m assuming something. I´m assuming that if I started over again, more than a year later, my body would have gone back to square one, and the first two times I used the bucket again would be epic. Maybe more worms would come out. Who knows? But, there´s a chance it wouldn´t be like that. Could any nerve, or other damage, I experienced in the past be cumulative, even though I feel okay now? These are difficult questions, and have to be considered on an individual basis. We´re admittedly lacking some vital information.

I wish I had approached experimentation with the AntiNano Bucket more slowly and methodically. Instead, I used it so frequently, and over such a short period of time, I essentially broke it. If, and/or when, I gain access to another one in the future, my plan would be to use it about once a month, at first. I´d want to check changes in my blood before and after use, and find some way to measure the relative amount of nanotech that came out with each use. Experiments like that might tell us more about the overall benefits and risks.

Some Final Thoughts

The friend who loaned me the Bucket in the first place produced a few more buckets after that, and kept looking at the water after use, but didn´t have the kinds of results I did. I tried the bucket on a couple of other people, and they also had less stellar results. According to the article cited above: ¨Studies have shown that the biological effects of magnetic fields are closely related to the frequency, intensity, exposure time, sex, age, general condition, and functional state of the affected organisms…¨ (Wang X., et al., Nov. 2024) This suggests that individuals could react the AntiNano Bucket differently, and respond differently at different times.

Different salt types and brands seemed to make a difference. I noticed this and changed the type of salt I was using at various times, but didn´t take careful notes. Amounts used may matter too. I´d originally been advised to use a half cup each of apple cider vinegar and salt, but I used a cup each instead. I´d recommend paying close attention to your body, and how it feels when different kinds, and/or amounts, of salt and apple cider vineger are used.

A few different variations on Tony´s original AntiNano Bucket have cropped up over time. I don´t have a sense of which type is best, but am including a link to a video describing an alternative version for those interested. More than one model could, potentially, be tested to see what effects it has on Nanotech and the body. The host of the video below mentions that he´s selling buckets. I don´t know the host, or have any connection to his sales efforts.

¨My Improved Tony Pantalleresco Style AntiNano Bucket¨ YouTube Steffan Heydon April 30, 2022 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYxPim4K5Cs

Share

I sincerely apologize for shortfalls in my reporting in the first post. I wasn{t sure about what was happening, exactly, and kept thinking I´d have a chance to find out more later and follow-up sooner. More recently, I became aware of some additional concerns, which motivated this update.

With best wishes for health and happiness in the New Year,

Daisy