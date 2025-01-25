Nanotechnology has a lot of interesting capabilities. Some nanostructures are designed to enter cells and destroy them, while others simply make changes. An increasing number of alternative-health and nutrition-related companies are using nanotechnology in their products because they believe in its potential to positively impact health.

But… what about potential side effects? How long will nanotechnology in a particular product stay in the body? What will it change? What about the long-term effects?

Counter questions and arguments might include: “Well… do you have a better idea? We’ve got a lot of nanotechnology in our bodies already! We’ve got to do something! Removing nano toxins from our bodies is an extremely difficult task. Why not use nanotechnology? Maybe it’s our only hope!” I have to admit, this line of thinking might make a bit of sense. I may not choose to place an order now, or in the future, but at least I can see the validity of the thought train.

Human Consciousness Support, the company that produces MasterPeace, is honest about the fact that it uses nanotechnology in it’s product, and points to improvements in the blood of people who have taken it, as evidence of its effectiveness.

It was easy enough for me to take pictures of what was inside of MasterPeace, but much harder to determine exactly what I was seeing. One reason for this, is that the main ingredients in MasterPeace are Clinoptilolite Zeolite (Nano Zeolite), and ‘Sea Plasma nutrition,’ which is described as being sub-nano sized on the MasterPeace website.

I definitely saw objects in MasterPeace that were larger than nano-sized, but I can’t be sure if they were self-assembled nanostructures (large enough for me to see), or simply the result of adding Sea Plasma to the mix. What does Sea Plasma look like anyway?

I don’t have any investment in how anyone reacts to the pictures, or whether or not they choose to take MasterPeace. Lots of other people have already posted photos of MasterPeace on Substack, so I thought it would be a good idea to post mine.

To make sure I don’t come to any erroneous conclusions about a company’s products, I’ve decided to leave out hypothetical notions of what some of these things might be. I feel a need to be as unbiased as possible for a lot of reasons. There’s no need to add opinions in any case. Some of the images below will probably be familiar to some readers.

Picture #1 - MasterPeace (Darkfield)

Picture #2 - MasterPeace (Brightfield)

Picture #3 - MasterPeace (Darkfield)

Picture #4 - MasterPeace (Brightfield) - After drying for 40 mins. or so

Picture #5 - MasterPeace (Darkfield)