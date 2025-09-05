I knew the reddish dots that were suddenly swimming through my blood hadn’t just jumped out of thin air. I’d been testing my blood A LOT, while doing experiments, and hadn’t seen any until now. They must have been created, released, or ‘summoned’ somehow. At the very least, something had happened that increased their visibility. They weren’t there and then, suddenly, after an hour of ocean-related sound, they were hopping around everywhere!!!

First, let’s go over what happened. I wish I could tell you that I’d been on an amazing boat trip somewhere, and had recorded the sounds myself. But, alas, no. I was still hanging around my apartment playing with the sounds available to me on YouTube. (I promise. I’ll look into the effects of more natural/live sounds soon.)

I’d taken a control sample of my blood, and put the slide with the sample on it in the other room. I put a second sample of my blood, behind my laptop with the WIFI turned off. There were still some ambient EMFs coming from the apartment next door, but no more than usual.

Next, I played a downloaded version of the following video: “Blue whales real sounds. Song of Whales. Deep ocean| ASMR ambience” YouTube, Sounds of the Earth. 09 November 2022 https://youtu.be/IvBw1g2Ao8k (Accessed: 30 August 2025)

According to the description below the video, the sounds I played were made by a Blue Whale off the Coast of California. Information on how, where and when the sounds were recorded can also be found in the description.

After an hour of being blasted with underwater songs, some exciting things had taken shape on the slide closest to the sound.

Video #1 - A Sample of My Blood Exposed to Blue Whale Sounds for an Hour (Darkfield).

Take a look at the moving, reddish-yellow dot in the lower portion of the screen, slightly left of center. I’d never seen one of these in blood before, and couldn’t find any references to a type of bacteria, or other natural body, that matched its description.

There were other mysterious-looking dots too. I’d seen green and red ones before, but had never seen one present quite like this. See the green and red particle in the upper righthand corner? There’s a red sphere clearly visible in the center, with a greenish aura on the righthand side, and a reddish one on the the left. (I’d never seen a sphere in the center of one before.)

Picture #1 - My Blood After an Hour of Whale Sounds (Darkfield) - A green and red object is visible in the upper righthand corner.

Another surprising object showed up as well. It was a moving, white sphere, flashing a violet-colored light.

Video #2 - My Blood After an Hour of Whale Sounds - A white object can be seen moving and flashing near the center of the screen.

I typically write-off moving white dots as chylomicrons (lipids that appear in the blood after eating); or any number of other natural blood products. There are lots of white objects that can appear in blood as it ages. Some move and others don’t. Identifying them can get confusing. I’m not confused by the moving white object above, though. I don’t think it’s natural. It’s not like anything I’ve ever studied, or seen before. If you know what it is, please comment down below, or in the comments section of one of my free articles.

I was starting to feel a little unnerved. WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO MY BLOOD? Whales! It’s a good thing I wasn’t on a boating trip!

I looked back and forth, from the control sample to the one exposed to sound. There were other changes too…