What Whale Sounds Did to My Blood - Part 2
More differences Between Control and Sound-Exposed Samples
What I was about to write, before being so rudely interrupted by a message that read: “near email length limit,” was that the vesicles in the control, and sound-exposed, samples also differed during the second experiment.
This time, the vesicles in the control sample had more globules in them than the sound-exposed sample did. They also appeared more full.
Picture #7 - Blood Sample Exposed to Whale Sounds Test 2 (Darkfield).
Picture #8 - Blood Sample Exposed to Whale Sounds Test 2 (Darkfield).
The vesicle in the sound-exposed sample seen above looks more three-dimensional, and noticeably less crowded, than the vesicle in Picture #7.
