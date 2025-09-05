What I was about to write, before being so rudely interrupted by a message that read: “near email length limit,” was that the vesicles in the control, and sound-exposed, samples also differed during the second experiment.

This time, the vesicles in the control sample had more globules in them than the sound-exposed sample did. They also appeared more full.

Picture #7 - Blood Sample Exposed to Whale Sounds Test 2 (Darkfield).

Picture #8 - Blood Sample Exposed to Whale Sounds Test 2 (Darkfield).

The vesicle in the sound-exposed sample seen above looks more three-dimensional, and noticeably less crowded, than the vesicle in Picture #7.