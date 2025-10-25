Picture #1: Live Blood Sample - Dry (Darkfield) - A blue-speckled shape can be seen crossing through a patch of dry blood.

The shape in the image above almost looks like a filament or ribbon. Given adequate time, a full-fledged structure, with clear outer boundaries, might have developed. Perhaps, the isolated particles in the lefthand corner would have drifted down, and joined with other particles, to complete the main structure. For now, it appears stuck in time, in mid-assembly — forever incomplete.

I’ve posted a number of photos of oblong structures, in various stages of development, down below. I’ve done some research, and I have some thoughts, but no definite answers.

I got some fabulous comments in response to my September 27 article on Ribbons and Filaments in Blood. Here’s a link to that article: https://open.substack.com/pub/nanostructuresinus/p/ribbons-and-filaments-in-blood-whats?r=1hssy9&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

My hope is that this article will act as a springboard for further discussion, and generate some comments from people who know more than I do, or have hypotheses on the subject that we can all learn from and consider.

Some materials, such as: thermosensitive hydrogel, can travel through capillaries in fluid form and self-assemble into ribbons, when exposed to cooler temperatures outside the body. Some of the structures seen in the pictures below may have formed in this way. “This phenomenon, known as: thermosensitive hydrogel formation, occurs because the temperature change alters the solubility, and intermolecular interactions of the components, causing them to self-assemble into a structured gel.” (Fan, Ranran, et al, “Thermosensitive Hydrogels and Advances in Their Application in Disease Therapy” Polymers (Basel) 2022 Jun 12;14(12):2379. doi:10.3390/polym14122379)

Picture #2 - Live Blood Sample - Dry (Darkfield).

Perhaps, some of the particles seen in the image above could have been used to build a microribbon (if that’s how it works).

Picture #3 - Live Blood Sample - Dry (Darkfield).

A broken line of particles can be seen stretching across the image. Those on the righthand side, resemble the speckled blue objects seen elsewhere in this article.

Sometimes, particles line up spontaneously in blood, but a variety of means can be used to promote this. Methods for controlling particle alignment include: the application of electrical and magnetic forces, specific chemical combinations, and controlled drying (Boles, Michael A, et al., 11220–11289, 2016) and (Huang, Jiaxing, et al, 524-529, 2006) Line formation can help lay the groundwork for the assembly of engineered microstructures (Huang, Jiaxing, 524-529, 2006)

The line up of particles seen in Picture #3 could have resulted from outside planning and design, prior the arrival of specific substances in blood, but it’s hard to know for sure. It sure looks like a ribbon or strand was once being built, or is now in decay. I’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

Picture #4 - Aged Live Blood Sample (Darkfield) - A lengthy, dotted, blue filament or strand can be seen clinging closely to a large vesicle.

Inside the vesicle, toward the righthand edge, a dim, filament-like object can be seen, marked by two parallel lines of particles.

Picture #5 - A Portion of Picture #4 at Higher Magnification.

It looks to me like the vesicle could be excreting colloidal particles into the dotted, blue object, as part of an assembly process.

Nanotechnology developers are already using engineered vesicles to carry and deliver nanoparticles. Natural extracellular vesicles can be intentionally modified and loaded with substances for various medical purposes (Hai, Jiang, et al., 2025).

Exosomes, microvesicles (ectosomes), and apoptotic bodies, are created naturally by the body to fulfil certain tasks. Microvesicles are released when there is a need to get rid of dangerous, or unneeded material. During disease processes, these vesicles sometimes release pathogenic materials into other membranes. (Kumar, M.A., et al., 2024) It seems reasonable to assume that microvesicles could, potentially, carry engineered nanoparticles already present in the body (if these were recognized as materials that should be removed). The possibility that these nanomaterials could later be released into other membranes also seems feasible.

(Note: I first learned about a possible connection between vesicles and self-assembly through the work of Karl.C. See his October 1, 2024 article, entitled: “Self-assembly, Multi-lamellar vesicles and structures formed within the blood” on Substack at: https://open.substack.com/pub/managainstthemicrobes/p/multi-lamellar-vesicles-and-structures?r=1hssy9&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false)

Picture #6 - Live Blood Aged (Darkfield) - A dim, oblong image can be seen inside the lower portion of the vesicle. Could this represent another method of assembly?

Picture #7 - Aged Live Blood Sample (Darkfield) - A Creature is Born

Well, That’s It! I don’t have anymore questions! Vesicles are clearly involved in some type of assembly. YUCK!

Picture #8 - Dry Live Blood Sample - A different sort of strand can be seen here.

Ordinarily, I’d be tempted to think this strand-like object was a fiber that had fallen into the sample. There’s a problem with that theory though. Do you see how the portion, surrounded by the two vesicle halves, appears less solid? Was it still under construction when the blood dried? Or, is something else going on?

Picture 9 - Colloidal Silver Sample (Brightfield)

A pre-print article, released in 2017, describes the development of silver microwires, following the use of “Silver diamine fluoride (SDF) on teeth to fight decay. The oblong structure in Picture 3 could be a microwire in the process of natural assembly (Seto, Jong, et al. “Silver microwires from treating tooth decay with silver diamine fluoride” BioRXiv Posted: 20 December 2017 https://doi.org/10.1101/152199).

Thanks for reading,

Daisy

